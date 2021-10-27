I absolutely love this annual tradition here in Kentucky. It was a tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick used a Japanese Elm tree, and a special "formula" built around it, to predict winter weather for the coming year. In fact, his forecasts gained worldwide recognition and he was featured on some national television shows. adly, Dick passed away in 2013, but his family has continued his storied and fun winter weather tradition.

Just this morning, I received an email from Briane Oliver and the family is ready to share the 2021-2022 Frymire Weather Service forecast. If you're a snow-lover, this isn't the most promising forecast in Frymire history. However, we could see some snow flurries as early as next week and there is a pretty significant amount of snow forecast in January. In fact, they're predicting a major snowstorm that could bring over a foot of snow to parts of the Commonwealth.

Take a look!

Briane Oliver

There are a few key points to note in the 2021-2022 forecast. First of all, we could potentially see snow flurries as early as next week. I realize that will make some of you happy little campers, but I'm not feeling it. Not yet!

The first measurable snow of winter is predicted for December 1st, when parts of Kentucky could see about an inch or so.

Of course, everyone typically dreams of a white Christmas, but it doesn't appear we're going to have that "holly jolly" experience. However, the Frymire forecast does call for a significant cold spell to last throughout the holiday season.

January could get interesting. The forecast predicts two significant snow events for early 2022. The first, a two-day event starting January 10th, could bring up to 10 inches of snow. A week later, we could see a massive snowstorm that could bring us a foot-and-a-half.

By March, we're expected to see above normal temperatures and we should see the first robin, a sure-fire sign of spring, on March 16th!

