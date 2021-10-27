The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility announced that the Annual Fall Leaf Pickup will begin on Monday, November 1st, and will run through December 14th.

Can I Use This Service?

The leaf pickup program is available to Evansville residents who pay for trash and recycling service with their monthly Evansville Water and Sewer Utility bill. Unfortunately, you are NOT eligible for leaf pickup service if you live in an apartment complex or mobile home community. Business and commercial customers are also not eligible.

What Do I Do With My Leaves?

You must put your leaves in biodegradable plastic or paper leaf bags or in containers.

Place those bangs and/or containers near your regular trash and recycling carts.

Your leaves need to be at the pickup location before 6am on your normal trash pickup day.

If your leaves are not in the correct bag or container, they will not be picked up. You will be notified, though, and you'll have the chance to put them in proper bags and they will be picked up the following week. You can call Republic Services at 812-424-3345 if you have any questions.

What About My Heavy Trash?

Heavy trash pickups will be put on hold during the Fall Leaf Collection Program. You can resume scheduling heavy trash pickups once the Leaf Collection Program ends on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

[Source: evansvillegov.org]

