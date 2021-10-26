For the past several years, the Evansville Police Department's Cops Connecting with Kids Disney Adventure has taken a select group of students from Evansville schools to the happiest place on Earth, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. As you can imagine, flying a group of students and chaperones to Orlando, booking several rooms on the Disney property, and providing multi-day tickets to all of them is not cheap. That's where you can help.

The group's annual Dream Bigger Weekend BBQ Fundraiser is one of their biggest fundraising efforts. This year's event will happen Saturday, November 13th, and Sunday, November 14th beginning at 10:30 AM both days in the Walmart parking lot on Evansville's east side (in the same corner of the lot our annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holiday's Toy Drive takes place). Once again, the Newburgh BBQ Coalition will be providing the delicious meat you can buy to help fund the trip.

In previous years, the group allowed you to preorder your meat, then pick it up during one of the two days they were on site. That won't be the case this year as they have decided to skip the preordering and just sell the meat on-site. All you have to do is show up and buy it, while supplies last, of course.

The following items will be available for purchase:

Ribs - $30

Pulled Pork - $25/quart

Pork Tenderloin - 1 for $20 / 2 for $30

The next trip is scheduled for January 2022.

About Cops Connecting with Kids

Founded in Evansville Indiana in 2014, Cops Connecting With Kids is a 501c3 that uses the joy and fun of Walt Disney World to build trust and understanding between law enforcement and youth. The group's mission is to "build positive relationships between members of the law enforcement profession and the youth in their local communities, through open and honest channels of communication, mentorship, and connectivity."

Students who are selected to participate come from Cedar Hall, Evans, Glennwood Academy, Lodge, McGary, Plaza Park, and Washington schools. Each student is chosen by the teachers and administrators of their respective schools for being good students who stay out of trouble and have a record of making good decisions. As of June 2021, 332 kids have experienced the Disney Magic.

