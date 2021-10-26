28 Songs – Both Popular and Obscure – With ‘Indiana’ in Their Lyrics

Right off the bat, let me say that the goal of this article was not to find songs written about Indiana, although there are a few on this list. If I'm being honest, my favorite songs on this list are the ones written about our belove Hoosier state. My motivation was to find songs that simply mention 'Indiana' somewhere in the lyrics, and I was surprised to find so many that did.

I gotta say I really had a blast working on this list of songs, and I hope you get as much pleasure out of it as I did. I am a proud, lifelong Hoosier, and it has been really neat to discover so many songs about our state. I can't recommend enough that you give each of these songs a listen.

Now, before you start scrolling, and listening, and judging, I want to acknowledge a couple of things...

I realize there are going to be songs (probably a whole bunch) that are left off of this list. Just know that it was not intentional, and I would love to know any that I missed.

The songs are in alphabetical order...no favorites here.

I am NOT suggesting that all of these songs are good. Some are bad, some are weird, some are just okay, and I was surprised to learn that some are pretty friggin' good. In fact, there are three songs that stood out to me, and I'll go ahead and tell you about them now, so you can be prepared when you see them on the list. "Indiana" by Jon McLaughlin "Back to Indiana" by The Elms "Indiana" by The Samples



There, I've said my piece, now I'll let the music do the rest of the talking. Enjoy!

28 Popular and Obscure Songs With 'Indiana' in Their Lyrics

