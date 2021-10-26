Train or Treat This Halloween in St. Louis

Walk a haunted family-friendly maze at Union Station in St. Louis.

The Train-or-Treat event is going on now through Halloween and children 12 and under can enjoy a walk through a maze with surprise (not scary) around every corner. The walk (which lasts about 30-45 minutes) will conclude with all children receiving a free pumpkin and candy after you are done with the maze.

Everyone who attends is encouraged to dress up and wear a costume for the experience and to make it feel more fun for all. Tickets can be purchased now and you must have a ticket to attend the haunted maze. When visitors are done walking the maze there will be more activities and games to participate in while you are there.

The maze is set up in the parking lot of Union Station, but there is still plenty of room to park your vehicle. This maze is only up until October, 31 so time is running out if you want to experience this haunted maze.

