Listen to Win Tickets to See REO Speedwagon in Concert in Owensboro, KY

Legendary rockers REO Speedwagon are back on the road in 2021, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album Hi-Infidelity. The guys will continue touring pretty much non-stop through the end of the year. Along the way, REO Speedwagon will make a stop in Owensboro, KY for a concert at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Monday, November 1st.

Tickets for the Hi-Infidelity 40th Anniversary Tour are on sale now at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office and online at OwensboroTickets.com. And, in case you're wondering, tickets purchased for their previously scheduled (and canceled) show in Owensboro will be honored for this new date.

Speaking of tickets - how would you like to win some? We have a few pairs of tickets and we're giving them away this week during The Most Totally Awesome Radio contest. at 7am. Since REO Speedwagon is such an iconic 80's band, we're gonna test your knowledge of 80s pop culture. If you're a true fan of the 80s, you'll have no problem answering questions like this...

In 1982, John Mellencamp reached the Top 40 with this song that contains the lyrics “Suckin’ on a chili dog outside the tasty freeze.”

and

This 1982 movie, starring Sean Penn, contains the line “All’s I need is a cool buzz, some tasty waves and I’m fine."

Why such a big deal is being made over the Hi-Infidelity album? Allow me to remind you of its significance for the band. If I were to ask you to name REO's three biggest songs, you would most likely say "Keep on Loving You," "Take It On The Run," and "I Can't Fight This Feeling." Well, two of those three songs came from the Hi-Infidelity album. The album was a HUGE success for the band, spending 15 weeks at #1 on the charts and selling a mind-boggling 10 million copies in the United States alone. Yeah, the album did pretty well.

