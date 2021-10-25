Cardinals Keep it in the Family, Name Marmol New Manager

The St. Louis Cardinals didn't have to look far for their new field manager.

In a press conference Monday, the Cardinals introduced Oliver "Oli" Marmol as their new manager, replacing Mike Schildt.

Marmol has been the Cardinals' bench coach for the last three years, and the team's first base coach for two years prior to that.

“We are extremely pleased to name Oliver “Oli” Marmol as our new manager,” stated Cardinals’ Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Bill DeWitt, Jr. “Oli is a career member of the Cardinals organization, and someone who has built excellent working relationships with our players, coaches and staff members at all levels. We believe that he possesses strong managerial skills that will allow for the continued success of our team.”

Marmol has worked his way through the ranks in the Cardinal organization. He was drafted by St. Louis as an infielder in 2007.

After a four-year playing career, Marmol spent a year as hitting coach in the Gulf Coast League in 2011. His minor league managerial stops in the Cardinal organization included Johnson City, Palm Beach and State College.

“The entire organization felt that it was important to try and maintain the success, progress, and momentum that was built over the course of 2021 season,” said Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “We are excited to have Oli helping us to further grow that effort as we move forward. Oli has always been someone that I knew would one day become a manager, and today I am pleased to join in introducing him as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals.”

