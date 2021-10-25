No family is perfect. There are times we don't share the same opinion as another family member or don't agree with their approach to a specific situation. Sometimes, we may even get into a yelling match with them that ends with mom screaming something about why we can't have a nice family dinner just once. Whatever the issue, my guess (and my hope) is that it never has, nor ever will, escalate to the point it did with this Evansville family whose Sunday night ended with one person stabbed and another one shot.

According to a report from the Evansville Police Department, the incident took place late Sunday night just before 10:30 on the city's east side. Three men entered a home in the 1300 block of Ruston Avenue and confronted the man who lived there who was sleeping in his bedroom at the time. An altercation took place and the three men began beating the victim to the point where he was temporarily knocked unconscious.

At some point, the man told investigators he came to, ran to the kitchen, and grabbed a knife to defend himself as he attempted to leave the house. The three men confronted him again, and in an attempt to prevent them from attacking him again, the victim began swinging the knife toward the three to keep them away. It was at this time one of his swings caught the face of one of the attackers. In retaliation, one of the other two suspects shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

When police arrived, they found the two injured men in the home. After a series of questioning, they discovered the two suspects were the SONS of the victim (Yikes!). The stabbing victim is a friend of the two.

Fortunately, neither of their injuries are life-threatening. The stabbing victim was treated for his wound at an area hospital, placed under arrest, and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

While Evansville Police did not reveal the names of the victim or his two sons, they did say they know the suspects' names. However, they currently don't know where they can be found. That's where you can help.

If you have any information on the location of the two suspects, contact the Adult Investigation Unit at 812-436-7979. You can also submit information through the Evansville Police Department Tip Line at 812-435-6194, or anonymously through the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

[Source: Evansville Police Department Press Release]

