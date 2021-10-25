Halloween is just six days away. Our family loves doing Halloween decoration drive-bys the weekend before to see different houses that go out of their way to make the holiday special. There are several right here in Owensboro and we wanted to share them with you.

I have gotten in the habit of getting in the car and looking for decorated houses around Halloween. I have noticed more and moreover the years that people really get in the spirit. The pandemic brought a lot of people out of their shells and into decorating mode because lets be honest there wasn't much else to do.

I know several families that have a tradition each year to change up the theme of their decorations. There is a family on 20th street here in Owensboro right across from where Gabes Tower used to be that always has a super fun display on their front porch. It is totally worth checking out and now their neighbors have joined in on the fun too.

Amanda Westerfield and her momma Cathy Cox have always loved to give their home a little Halloween makeover. They have been decorating together for the past five years. They live at 1512/1514 Booth Avenue. It's one of the coolest houses ever. They have skeletons, witches, and lots of scares. We have photos below so check them out and then go see for yourself.

I remember the first time I saw Jill Cox's house. I had just moved to the neighborhood near 2406 Lewis Lane and we drove by it every day. Here display is simple and if you live or drive near that area you've seen it. She has the black and white witches dancing around a cauldron. It's awesome. She actually made them herself. She has kids and grandkids and loves to decorate for them. If you get close enough to the side of her house you'll meet "Peeping Tom" in the window and he's enough to give you nightmares!

One of my other favorites is located on the corner Griffith Place West off Ford Avenue. I met the family last year and they let me talk photos of their home and said they loved when people came by to look. It is amazing. They have a whole skeleton theme going on and the entryway onto the porch is INCREDIBLE.

Last but certainly not least is a house on Venetian Way in Owensboro. It is located in Thorobred Acres and I spoke with owners Tim and Lisa one night and they love decorating for Halloween. They truly go all out with scares.

I'm adding two bonus houses to the mix from Shawn Payne and Lauren Westerfield. He's one of our listeners and posted some photos of his house at 3150 Trails Way. Shawn has even built a huge candy shoot and told us to let parents know to bring their kiddos by to trick or treat.

