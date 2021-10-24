Every single fall season for the past 10 years in Western Kentucky this Scarecrow Trail brings out the creativity of the community and it's a blast.

Kentucky's Lost River Cave in Bowling Green is hosting the 10th Annual Scarecrow Trail. Each year they invite local businesses and organizations to make scarecrow displays for the public to walk through and enjoy.

Our favorite part about the trail it's totally FREE to the public and everyone is invited to

The trail will run through Sunday, October 24, and is open to the public.

Visit the trails with family and friends and take in all the sights of spooky and fun decorated scarecrows from community members.

If you can't get to the Scarecrow Trail in Bowling Green there are lots of fun events happening around Western Kentucky.

Greenville Tourism hosts Pumpkin Hollow and it's also FREE and open to the public;

The creation of Pumpkin Hollow became a reality last year during a pandemic. Greenville Tourism wanted to create a safe, fun adventure for families, friends, and visitors in our City. The response was amazing and we agreed to bring it back this year. The pictures we see daily are the exact reason we do what we do. We love seeing our community and visitors enjoying Pumpkin Hollow. This event has helped many discover a hidden gem in our City called Brizendine Brothers Nature Park.

Pumpkin Hollow is a half-mile-long trail with decorated pumpkins from the community and displays. They recently added Pumpkin S'MORES where you can enjoy a night on the trail with bonfires and a $5 S'mores Kit. Make sure to bring cash. ALL proceeds go to Greenville Fire Dept. Pumpkin Hollow is open daylight till dusk 7 days a week free of charge. The trail is open through October 31.

