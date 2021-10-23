Did You Know Illinois Is The Beer Nuts Capital Of The World?

The Beer Nuts capital of the world is Illinois, did you know that?

Learn Something New Every Day

I like to learn new things whenever possible. Something every day would be great but it does not always happen. I especially like to find out information about my city, Rockford, and state, Illinois. Usually, I discovered stuff that I had absolutely no idea about.

What I Learned Today About Illinois

Today, I learned a fun fact about food. Illinois is the Beer Nuts capital of the world. In Fact, Bloomington, Illinois is the only place in the entire world where Beer Nuts are actually made. They are still a family-owned and operated business. They ship products to all fifty states and many different countries all over the world.

More Info About Beer Nuts

According to beernuts.com,

"Our secret family recipe has its roots somewhere in Bloomington, Illinois, smack-dab in the middle of the good ol’ US of A." "Russell Shirk packaged peanuts and other specialty nuts for the family restaurant/confectionary and two local liquor stores." "With a catchy name and smart distribution, word got out and over a half-century later, the Shirks are still selling ’em across the land."

Beer Nuts features a variety of products including nuts, mixes, gift packs, and even merchandise. There is an online store available for purchases so you do not even have to leave your couch to shop for them. Check it out, HERE.

Video: BEER NUTS brand snacks - History and Plant Tour

Of Course, You Need Beer With Beer Nuts To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.