St. Louis Zoo Celebrates Halloween with Pumpkin Stomp N’ Chomp

Nothing is more adorable than watching zoo animals celebrate Halloween with a pumpkin treat.

The St. Louis Zoon celebrated with their many animals yesterday at their annual Pumpkin Stomp N' 'chomp. Giraffes, bears, orangutans, rhinos, and more each gobbled up a pumpkin for Halloween. It's fun to see the animals celebrate Halloween with all of us.

The zoo is celebrating their Boo at the Zoo this month where visitors can walk through the zoo at night and enjoy seeing all of the Halloween decorations throughout the zoo. No decorations are scary as this is a family-friendly event. You must have tickets to attend the event, and a scheduled time to walk through the zoo.

I've done this in the past with my family and it really is a fun event to attend. There is nothing scary about it, and every year it seems the zoo adds more and more decorations and lights. Families are encouraged to dress up and have a boo of a time.

After Boo at the Zoo is over with, the zoo prepares for their next family-friendly event Wild Lights which kicks off Thanksgiving weekend. Just another way to visit the zoo and experience it in a whole new way.

