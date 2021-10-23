Town in Indiana Will Give you $7,000 and Free Grandparents to Move There

In need of some cash? Maybe a free baby-sitter to hang with your kids while you're at work? You can score all kinds of incentives if you move to Greensburg, Indiana.

When you see a town hoping to pay you to move there... do you think, 'man that's an opportunity!' or... do you think, 'that must be a terrible idea if they're PAYING people to move there!'

I'm still deciding what I think this is all about.

You can gather all the info you need on this idea at MakeMyMove.com.

Here's the deal, they're looking for all of you who that have jobs that have taken a 'remote' turn in the last year and a half to pack up your computers and move to Greensburg.

When I first read this, I didn't understand what they meant by 'remote workers,' but now I do. They're not looking for people to work in the city, you've got a job, you can just do that job from Indiana.

You have to move to Greensburg sometime in the next six to twelve months and be 18 or older, but other than that there aren't too many restrictions.

Greensburg Incentive Package

Now if you choose to move to Greensburg, you can take advantage of the 'Greensburg Incentive Package.'

What does that include?

Your relocation package includes $5k to offset moving expenses, a year's membership to the local co-working space and YMCA, gift cards to the seasonal farmers market, tickets throughout the year to productions at the local playhouse, hosted visits to the Lake Santee beach and other amenities...'

So that sounds great... what's the deal about the grandparents though?

Grandparents on Demand

This is honestly hilarious. They're selling you on the idea that if you have little kids and you currently live near your parents so that they can help you out with baby-sitting and other things like that they can provide you with new 'grandparents.'

"Grandparents on Demand." Our friend Tami at the Decatur County Community Foundation and her husband (who also drives the school bus) happily offer babysitting hours and will stand in on Grandparents Day at school.

So Tami is going to be everyone's grandma?

I'm a little confused but hey this sounds like an idea!

Greensburg is about 5 hours away from Rockford with a population of 11,228. Are you interested?