How about some midway rides, games, mouth-watering fair food, and a ton of family fun? Some much-needed fun is happening at the Towne Square Mall with Casey's Rides. Here's the TEN-day schedule of events.

Each year, the community descends on the Towne Square Mall parking lot in Owensboro for amusement park rides, game booths, delicious carnival food, and a whole lot of fun! Grab the family, have an exciting time together, and make some memories.

Casey's Rides will be set up on Friday, October 22nd thru Sunday, October 31st, 2021.

Mon-Thurs 4-9pm

Friday 5-11pm

Saturday 12-5pm and 5-11pm

Sunday 12-5pm and 5-11pm

Armbands for any session are $20 for unlimited rides. Sat/Sun armbands are good for one session either 12 PM until 5 PM or 5 PM until 11 PM. Tickets are also available for purchase daily. Of course, it's FREE to enter and grab some amazing carnival food and play a few games!

Single Tickets:

1 for $1.25

10 for $10

27 for $20

Who doesn't love a fun carnival and fair food!

Visit the Carnival and You'll Support a Bevloved Local Company

