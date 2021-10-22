Daviess County, Kentucky Sheriff Keith Cain Announces Retirement, Successor Named

After 24 years of serving Daviess County, Sheriff Keith Cain has officially decided to retire.

Sheriff Cain made the announcement Thursday during a special Daviess County Fiscal Court session, calling the decision a difficult one but also the correct one. While allowing that few things have brought him greater happiness than serving our community, one of those things IS his family.

WHY SHERIFF KEITH CAIN IS RETIRING NOW

Cain went on to acknowledge how the COVID-19 pandemic was instrumental in making the call to call it quits saying that "life is precious and time with those you love can be fleeting." That's why he plans to put a period on his illustrious career before his term ends and begin involving himself in the kinds of events he says he has been forced to neglect, at times, over the years due to serving as sheriff.

Sheriff Cain plans to make his last day December 1st, 2021. He also plans to start enjoying those things he's missed so much over the years.

During his address, Cain also acknowledged Owensboro and Daviess County legend, Sheriff Boots Norris, the man responsible for getting him started at the DC Sheriff's Office.

THE RETIREMENT PLAN HAS BEEN IN THE WORKS

Sheriff Cain had previously announced that he would not be seeking re-election in 2022 and has now made it official. And I have to admit to getting a little choked up right along with the sheriff when he did during his announcement.

Here's his full address to the fiscal court Thursday:

THE FUTURE

He's a very good man and will be succeeded by ANOTHER very good man in Major Barry Smith of the sheriff's office, who will assume responsibilities beginning December 2nd, 2021.

So a big thank you to Sheriff Keith Cain for 48 years of amazing service to our community as a member of the Daviess County Sheriff's Office and for being a stellar leader through these last six terms as our sheriff. We wish him and his family all the best.

