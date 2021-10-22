An Owensboro Neighborhood is hosting a super fun Putt-Putt Crawl this weekend to benefit one of their own with ALS. Here's how you can be a part of the fun.

Angel here and my friend Andrea Wedding and the folks in her neighborhood have come together to rally around someone who is very near and dear to their heart. Here's Papaw Phil Phelps:

Papaw Phil Phelps was exposed to agent orange in Vietnam and that is one contributing factor of ALS, aka Lou Gehrig's Disease. ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. The average life expectancy is 2-5 years. Papaw Phelps was diagnosed with ALS in 2010 and is going on 11 years although this disease has no cure at this time, we are all hopeful that soon changes. He has been a fighter since day one and continues to amaze us all with his resilience and determination for life! We can't fail to mention his best friend and love of his life, Brenda (Nana) and the great love and care she gives him is no doubt the single biggest reason he is still with us today.

The event is going to take place at Woodland Ridge Subdivision off HWY 56 in Sorgho. It will start at 2 pm at 2045 Northwood Drive with a total of 13 different holes. It is $20 a head-to-play. The holes will be set up down Spring Haven Trace.

The weather this weekend is supposed to be wonderful and it's a great way to give back to others in the community here in Owensboro.

