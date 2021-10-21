Job Opportunities: The Indiana Department of Transportation is Hosting a Statewide Hiring Event

I realize that the last thing you want to think about right now is cold, snowy, and icy weather, and the dangerous road conditions that will surely come with it - but the Indiana Department of Transportation has to think about things like that. INDOT is preparing now for winter, and what I'm sure will be a busy time for them. One way to prepare is to hire a bunch of drivers, and that's what they are hoping to do at an upcoming statewide hiring event.

INDOT Hiring Event Details

The one-day hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, October 28th from 10am-3pm (local time) at several locations throughout Indiana. INDOT is looking to hire full-time winter seasonal employees (pay is $20/hour) and on-call snowplow drivers (pay is $24/hour). There is also the chance to earn a $250 sign-on bonus and a $500 retention bonus. Candidates must have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) at the time of interview.

In addition to hiring drivers, INDOT will also recruit for other job openings including Highway Technicians, Mechanics, and Engineers.

INDOT Hiring Event Locations

West Central District: 139 W 300 North, Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Indianapolis Sub-District: 7105 S Brookville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239

Gary Sub-District: 601 Melton Road, Gary, Indiana 46403

Plymouth Sub-District: 2845 Greenlee Drive, Plymouth, Indiana 46563

Aurora Sub-District: 10995 Marsh Rd, Aurora, IN 47001

Bloomington Sub-District: 2965 Prow Rd, Bloomington, IN 47404

Columbus Sub-District: 3545 Two Mile House Road, Columbus, IN 47201

Falls City Sub-District: 5701 Hwy 31, Clarksville, IN 47129

Registration is not required for this hiring event. You're invited to come and meet with INDOT recruiters and ask any questions you might have about these open positions. You can email careers@indot.in.gov with any other questions, and you can always visit INDOTjobs.com for more information.

