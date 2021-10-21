Bobby and I had a very spirited debate about skateboarding in our employee parking garage. He thinks it is totally fine for kids to bail (That's kicking their board out of the way when a trick goes wrong). I think that sounds like a good way to damage a vehicle, and should not be allowed.

This looks like a scenario that isn't going to end well. If you own property, you don't want people attempting stunts, and getting injured.

Photo by Oleksandr Kurchev on Unsplash

How does a $25 fee sound? Oh, and if your kids get caught, parents are responsible for the ticket fees.

Photo by Kin Li on Unsplash

Ok, take a listen to our epic throw-down debate. Then scroll on down to see where you are NOT ALLOWED to skateboard. There you will find the answer to who is right & who is wrong about our parking garage!

If you are going to skateboard, please gear up, so you don't get hurt.

Photo by Isaiah Bekkers on Unsplash

If you love to skateboard, you need to know that there are some locations where it is actually illegal to boardslide or bonk. Every violation could cost $25.

