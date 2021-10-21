You Can Adopt BRUNO Here for Less Than $10 from It Takes a Village in Evansville

This fella here is pretty special - his name is BRUNO and he is our Thursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village.

BRUNO is a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever Mix, and he weighs about 50 pounds. According to ITV, BRUNO has been pretty doggone popular with their free Rent-a-Dog program. In fact, BRUNO recently went on a date and has a fabulous time. He just laid on the patio, soaking up some sun, while his "renter" mowed the grass. BRUNO never barked and had perfect potty manners. It seems pretty clear that he will make a great pet for the right family.

Here's the best part about BRUNO, his adoption fee is only $9.95 right now, and that is just to cover the cost of his microchip registration. That special price is only available until the end of October.

If you'd like to adopt BRUNO, your first step is to fill out an online adoption application.

It Takes a Village

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

And as always, if our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, you can visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about ITV's RENT A DOG Program. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

ITV is open during regular hours. However, they have received so much support and interest over shut down, that they are still working diligently to review all correspondences. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they find the best matches for their rescues.

