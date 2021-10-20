I’ll Accept Ketchup as Fake Blood But Not Anywhere Else

This featured photo I found is strange. I will come clean, except for occasionally on a burger, I'm not a fan of ketchup. Do I have a past where I did dip my fries in ketchup? Of course, I do, but now I'm just a little creeped out by one of the world's most popular condiments.

My niece Zoey loves ketchup. So much so, she uses it for almost everything she eats, string cheese included. Huh? Both my sister and my Dad love ketchup too. Dad has to have it for his fries. Hillary does too, but I'm not sure she dips as much as she once did. Myself? I love to dip my fries into other sauces or condiments, like honey mustard or mayonnaise. The whole dipping your fries into a Wendy's Frosty™, it's all right, but I'm not crazy over it. I was bold one day at lunch in grade school, I dipped a fry into a mound of chocolate pudding, take that ketchup!

Ketchup serves a purpose in the world of Halloween, as fake blood. This year, Heinz has a "Tomato Blood Ketchup" for sale in stores and online. The company is also offering costume kits with make-up, real costumes, and masks, not the scary kind, the ones we all have had since last year. They or you can supply the ketchup.

One of the standards for on-screen blood is corn syrup, and frankly, it does taste better. It depends on if you are a sweet or savory type of ghoul. Keep the condiment and bring on the fake blood. That poor grilled cheese!