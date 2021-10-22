Fastest Face Painting Ever At Indianaplois Zoo – See Video

A few weeks ago, we took our granddaughter, Norah, to visit her uncle in Indianapolis. After watching him coach a morning football game, we headed to the Indianapolis Zoo.

The zoo is located in the heart of Indy's downtown. It's not very big, but it is amazing. Several exhibits stood out to us. The Oranagange exhibit is the best I have ever seen. And, we were so close to the lions in the lion exhibit, it felt like we could reach out and touch them. The Dolphins exhibit was truly amazing. Oh, I almost forgot the snakes, So cool.

Several other attractions at the zoo make the entire experience very fun. There is a tram that gives you a sky view of the entire zoo. And, face painting that will blow your mind.

My granddaughter, Norah, wanted to get her face painted like a rainbow tiger and I decided to video the whole process. What I didn't expect is that it would take less than three minutes to complete the very intricate painting of the beautiful to get tiger face.

There is still time to visit the Indianapolis Zoo to enjoy their Haloween celebration, Zoo Boo. According to their website.

ZooBoo is a fun family experience for itty-bitty ghouls and goblins as well as the bigger kids. October weather means active animals, colorful foliage, and a new season to explore. Combine that with engaging, hands-free activities, spooktacular costumes, and trick-or-treating, and you’ve got an unforgettable family tradition. Woo-hoo!

Pumpkin Town

The Bicentennial Pavilion is home to a whimsical village where Mayor Jack keeps guests on their toes with his boo-worthy jokes! Professor Pumpkin leads mystifying science demonstrations for little witches and wizards at Pumpkin School. While snakes, cats, and other not-so-scary creatures scurry in Jack’s Barn, you can also see Caretaker Kris’ collection of spooky skulls.

More at the ZooBoo

Meet Terra, a friendly witch, as she conjures up some Halloween magic at her cauldron

NEW spooky décor throughout Zoo grounds featuring ghouls and a larger-than-life spider

Trick-or-Treat Trail presented by PNC Bank — including 5 treat stations in a NEW location near the front of the Zoo

Adult Trick-or-Treat Trail presented by PNC — Friday and Saturday from 5-8 pm (while supplies last)

Roller Ghoster — Indianapolis’ only roller coaster with a fun, Halloween twist!

Round-Go-Merry — the carousel that moves in reverse. Open until 7 pm.

Spooktacular Train Ride — Enjoy a ride for a special view of the Zoo behind the scenes. Open until 7 pm.

Every Saturday from 4:30-7:30 pm, meet ballerinas from Swan Lake by the Indianapolis Ballet

To Get more info and tickets to ZooBoo, click here.

