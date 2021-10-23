Do you have any dinosaur enthusiasts in your life? Well, this is rawr-some news to share. Dinosaur Adventure is coming to the Owensboro Convention Center in Owensboro and the kids are going to love it! Tickets are available now.

The kiddos will rawr over this exciting news! Dinosaurs are so popular amongst youngsters. It's on many Christmas Wish letters every holiday season. My stepson Josh was obsessed with anything Jurrasic Park related. Whether it was the ferocious tyrannosaurus rex, the four-legged stegosaurus, or the strong triceratops with three horns, he knew the names of all. After a visit to the Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History, he decided he wanted to be a paleontologist when he got older. That trip was the highlight of his young life at the time. If you have a child that loves dinosaurs, you won't have to travel to Chicago to have some fun. A ferocious cast of characters is coming to Owensboro for a live-action show!

Dinosaur Adventure

True to life-size dinosaurs will roar into the Owensboro Convention Center for some family fun. Dinosaur Adventure will offer children of all ages some fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, and more! And, get this, they can even RIDE on their favorite dinosaur. Gather the family on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 from 9 AM until 8 PM for a day of fun adventures. The excitement continues on Sunday, November 7th, 2021 from 9 AM until 7 PM. Over 80 Dinosaurs will be on display too!

"Dinosaur Adventure is a one-of-a-kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars. The whole family will also be amused by our live entertainment featuring a walking dinosaur show, and a baby dinosaur meet & greet. Live entertainment will happen throughout the day."

Dinosaur Adventure Tickets

If you purchase tickets at least ten days in advance, you can get early bird pricing.

Children under 2 are free.

Advance Adult Ticket (13 & up)

$20 plus taxes & fees

Includes: Access to Dinosaur Exhibit, Fossil Crafting, Cretaceous Crafts, Dino Dig, and Live Entertainment.

Advance Child Ticket (2-12)

$25 plus taxes & fees

Includes: Access to Dinosaur Exhibit, Fossil Crafting, Cretaceous Crafts, Dino Dig, Live Entertainment.

Includes 3 activity tickets of your choice.

Adventure Pack (Add-on)

$29 plus taxes & fees (DOES NOT INCLUDE ADMISSION)

Continue the adventure at home with your very own Adventure Souvenir Pack!

Each pack includes: Dinosaur Adventure drawstring backpack, hatching dinosaur egg, plush toy, fossil dig block, and a sticker pack.

Dinosaur Adventure reserves the right to substitute products in each kit.

Ultimate Adventure Pack (Add-on)

$49 plus taxes & fees (DOES NOT INCLUDE ADMISSION)

Includes: One adventure pack, PLUS – Dinosaur Adventure T-Shirt, one mining bag, green screen photo. May include other items. (Activities are one ticket each except for mining)

Dinosaur Adventure reserves the right to substitute products in each kit.

