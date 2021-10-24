Thank goodness for Facebook, huh? I would have gone to bed tonight (10/24) thinking it was just going to be a lovely, uneventful evening. I might've even tried to have sweet dreams of me wearing shorts on this lovely 80-degree day in October. But with anything else - with the sweet comes the sour.

According to the National Weather Service: A cold front will push east across the area tonight bringing a round of showers and storms to the area. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, with the best chances across SE MO, S IL and far W KY. Damaging winds/tornadoes are the main threats.

Storms should start impacting western parts of our area tonight by around 6pm-7pm and then spread eastward with time. Note that adjustments to the timing may be needed over the next few hours. Keep up to date with the weather this evening.

When you go to bed tonight, be prepared. Make sure your phone is plugged in and turned up so if an alert is issued, you'll hear it. It's also a good idea to have your weather helmet handy. Also, feel free to download our app to stay up to date with our friends at Eyewitness News.

Get our free mobile app

Here are more tips from the NWS.

NWS

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...