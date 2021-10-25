Southern Indiana Mom Responds to Negative Facebook Comments
A couple of weeks ago I was making my son some pizza rolls in the microwave and ended up with a mild concussion. The video capturing my interaction with the microwave door has gone viral and proves that some people just can't say anything nice.
Microwave Mishap
I've always heard that you shouldn't stand in front of the microwave when it is cooking, because it could damage your skin with radiation. Nobody has ever warned me about the dangers of leaving the microwave door open.
When I think about all of the ways that you could injure yourself around the house, it's a wonder that I don't end up hurt everyday. I've tripped up the stairs, slipped and fell on the wet tile, I've also slipped in the shower, and I have a scar from burning myself on the oven.
How it Happened
As you can see (And hear) in the video, I cracked my head on the sharp door of the microwave. You'll want to watch the video with the volume up to get the full effect.
The five-second rule was clearly in effect for the escaped pizza roll. I was in a hurry because it was just about my nap time. Clearly, I wasn't paying attention to the fact that the microwave door was right above my head. Usually, I'm too short to worry about hitting my head.
Here Come the Comments
Anytime you post something on social media you are opening up yourself to comments that might not be very nice. My microwave video has gone viral on Facebook, so there are some funny comments, sympathetic ones, and then we have the trollish comments that just aren't necessary.