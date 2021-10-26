There's a State Park in Panama City Beach, Florida that holds a hidden beach with crystal clear ocean water and a beautiful view of the Gulf of Mexico and St. Andrews Bay.

Angel here and we've been vacationing in Panama City Beach since I was a teenager. I'll admit I thought I knew all there was to know about this place it kind of feels like a second home. Not until I started coming for work did our family discover this amazing hidden beach inside one of the local state parks.

St. Andrews Park is on the east side of PCB. It was discovered in the early 1920s when Theodore Tollofson "Teddy the Hermit" got shipwrecked after a hurricane. Basically, he stayed on the island for the next 25 years on what is now St. Andrews Park.

The park is about 1200-acres in size and has a mile and a half miles of beaches that you can enjoy in many different ways including; bicycling, birding, boat tours, boating, canoeing, two fishing piers, hiking, kayaking, picnicking areas, scuba diving, snorkeling, swimming, wildlife viewing, and full camping facilities.

Our family loves spending the day at St. Andrews. It is only $8 per carload to get in and you can stay all day long. We always take our beach chairs, towels, and sand toys and spend time taking photos and playing in the sand.

Perhaps our favorite part is the pool of water that is trapped by the Rock jetty. You can literally see the bottom of the gulf and wade in the water without being afraid of what might be swimming below. The kids chase little fish and have even seen jellyfish.

