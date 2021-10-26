One of The Most Unique and Frightening Halloween Experiences Happens in Indiana

As a child, studying Indiana history in the fourth grade, we would take a field trip to Conner Prairie every year. I remember saving up my money to go to the souvenir shop to buy arrowheads. The pioneer village was always one of my favorite places to go.

Get our free mobile app

Since I was visiting as a child, about a hundred years ago, the village has grown with events planned all year long. One of the most frightening experiences happens during the month of Halloween. Let's just say, you should stay wary on the prairie.

Other spooky activities, for all ages, can be had at the prairie too.

It's not too late to go and well worth the trip to just outside of Indianapolis. Here are more details to know before you go. Go spend some time with the Headless Horseman.

The iconic haunted hayride through Conner Prairie’s grounds, updated in 2021 for additional thrills and fun

Barrel train ride for little ones

Discover the story of Spectre Search, a local paranormal investigative group, and follow their search for the truth behind decades-old folklore connected to Amsel Farm with Conner Prairie's 11-acre haunted corn maze.

Spooky shows and storytelling (The Headless Horseman Marionette Show, a science show, a live performance of the Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and more!)

A carnival ride and festive games including Cauldron Toss, Zombie Soccer, and Monster Mini-Golf

Fortune telling

Live DJ and delicious food

This weekend IS the last weekend so make a plan NOW to go experience Haloween like never before.

Indiana Photographer's Michael Myers Photo Shoot is Adorably Creepy

Best Halloween Movies for Us Scaredy Cats