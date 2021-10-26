Abandoned Indiana Sanatoruim Is Even Scarier Than Waverly Hills in Kentucky
One of the most popular places to visit in hopes of possibly having a paranormal experience is Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky. But, Indiana is also home to a former Tuberculosis hospital that has just as many ghost sightings and paranormal activity as any haunted place in the country.
The Indiana State Sanitorium is located in Parke County, IN, the same place as the world-famous Covered Bridge Festival. I just went there last week and would have loved to get a real-life, first-hand look at the abandoned hospital.
When you see inside this hospital, it looks like everyone just left. So weird and creepy. The photo credit goes to John Cassity for these amazing and terrifying photos.
Trays and Coffee Cups Still on the Tables
Lobby Directions and Notes Still in Glass Display Case
Office with Rotary Phone and Folders
Laundry Room Is Still Fully Stocked and Folded
Original Furniture Still Remains Throughout the Buildings
Rec Room Might Be The Creepiest
More Cups and Trays Just Left Behind
I Can Almost See A Ghost Sitting and Looking Out The Window
The Kitchen Looks Like It Is Still In Action
Reminds Me Of A Scene Out Of the Movie, Halloween.
Photo of Death and Decay
See more weird and incredible photos, HERE.
Even scarier than the photos, is the information I found about the abandoned hospital sent chills down my spine. I actually got the shivers.
The Indiana State Sanatorium is one of those most foreboding locations in Rockville, Indiana.
As a newly opened location for investigation, your paranormal experience may go far beyond the chilling activity that’s been documented so far.
Activity at this location includes disembodied voices, apparitions, and poltergeist activity.
Former staff have reported poltergeist activity in the laundry room while working when the location was still in operation.
The apparition of a woman has been reported by former patients in an old area of the sanatorium near the laundry and office areas.
The disembodied voices of both a man and woman have been heard on the grounds of the sanatorium.
As you stroll the hallways of this newly opened and ominous location, what might you encounter?
Upon looking at rooms that were vacated in such a hurry you can still find many items left behind, what energy is lying dormant and waiting for you to come in?
The spirits of Indiana State Sanatorium may just be looking for someone to tell their stories. You could be the one…Should you dare to pay a visit.
After reading that, I know my husband will not let me go. He is always afraid of what I might attract and who or what I might bring home with me.
Take a look at this incredible video of the grounds, patient rooms, kitchen, gathering areas, dining room, and more.
See more incredible videos of abandoned places HERE.
If you want to visit, you are in luck. Flashlight tours are coming up. Get all of the details.
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 5, 2021You will be armed only with a flashlight as the crew take you through the 88k sqft structure of 100 years of layered history (and of course share their unique paranormal experiences).
See more history, photos, and events surrounding the Indiana State Sanatorium HERE.