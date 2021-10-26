If you've been binging Maid on Netflix, you know how easy it can be to become homeless. You can also see how difficult it is to get back on your feet, even with government assistance.

There is a stigma of shame that comes with being homeless, but the truth is, it could happen to any of us. Every year, over 400 people experience homelessness in Evansville. They are men, women, children, and seniors from all walks of life, and each one has their own story.

Photo by Ilse Orsel on Unsplash

Next month eleven community leaders are going to literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. Each person will be given a backstory and will be given challenges much like people that live on the streets of Evansville face everyday.

48 Hours in the Life: The Homeless Experience Project 2021

This first-of-its-kind project will serve as a way to educate and inform the Evansville community about our homeless population, and it will also be a way to raise funds for Aurora.

Photo by Eric Ward on Unsplash

What is Aurora?

Aurora Evansville has been serving our community since 1988. Their mission is to basically end homelessness with Homeless Outreach and Diversion, Rapid Rehousing, Permanent Supportive Housing, and more.

Creating solutions to prevent and end homelessness in our community. It is Aurora’s duty to not only serve the most vulnerable, but ensure that our community is aware, engaged, and activated to prevent and end homelessness here at home in Southwestern Indiana.

48 Hours in the Life Participants

Rob Bernardin, Wealth Advisor from the Boren, Bernardin, Schiff Group

Andrew Cope, Commercial Loan Officer with Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union

Randy Goodwin, Business Agent with Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 136

Chaz Halsell, Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager at Fifth Third Commercial Bank

Wayne Hart, Chief Meteorologist at ABC 25/ CW 7

Ryan Hatfield, Indiana State Representative

Zac Heronemus, Executive Director of Aurora

Lisa Rhyand-Vaughan, Feed Evansville Chair

Jaimie Sheth, Founder/CEO of JD Sheth Foundation

Phil Smith, Assistant Chief of Police with the Evansville Police Department

Stephanie Stone, Credit Processes Manager at Old National Bank

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Mayor of the City of Evansville

The Evansville Homeless Project will begin on Thursday, November 18th at 12pm. All participants will meet at Aurora where they will then be immersed in the experience until Saturday the 20th at 12pm. I can't wait to follow this experiment. There are just so many unknowns like; Where will they sleep, How do you charge a phone (If you have one), Where are they going to eat, ect?

The community leaders will all have online pages that you will be able to make a donation to Aurora. Donations can also be mailed to Aurora at 1001 Mary St., Evansville, IN 47710, Attn: Kim Armstrong.

Get our free mobile app

See Inside This Now Abandoned Indiana Brick Factory This former factory, located in Vermillion County, Indiana, was the last coal-fired brick plant in America. I can honestly say I've never seen anything like it - I guess that's why these pictures caught my eye.

The 10 Biggest Unanswered 'Squid Game' Questions