Walmart Recalls Aromatherapy Sprays Linked To Midwest Deaths

Another day, another recall. However, this recall is different that the ones we've reported on throughout 2021 because it's not something you drink or eat--it's something you spray into a room.

People Have Come Down With A Tropical Disease Without Leaving The U.S.

To be sure, no one wants to be diagnosed with some sort of "tropical disease," but if you're going to have that happen, wouldn't you at least like to say that you picked it up someplace...oh, I don't know...just spit-balling here...in the tropics instead of Minnesota, Georgia, Kansas, or Texas? Maybe it's just me, but those states seem like places you might catch hoof-and-mouth disease before anything exotic befouls your system.

The Culprit In This Recall Is Aromatherapy Spray From Walmart

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the product(s) in question is Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones, and it was sold for $4 in 55 Walmart stores and on Walmart’s website starting in February and until late last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested a version of the product and determined that it contained the dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis. CDC has been investigating a cluster of four cases of melioidosis in the U.S., including two deaths. Cases were reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia, including a child fatality. Samples taken by CDC from a bottle of the Better Homes and Gardens Lavender & Chamomile aromatherapy room spray in the home of the Georgia victim found the presence of these dangerous bacteria.

Here are a few bottles to look for around your house:

Walmart And The CPSC Have Issued A Recall, With Walmart Offering Refund and Gift Card

If you've got one or more of these Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Sprays with Gemstones bottles laying around, stop using them immediately and return them to Walmart for your refund and gift card.

