We have had some crisp, cool days now that fall is in full swing. That means that the leaves are beginning to change, making this the perfect time for family photos.

Here in the midwest, we are fortunate enough to get to experience all four season and if you and your family like to have fall photos taken, now is definitely the time. The leaves are starting to shift colors from green to shades of yellow, orange and red.

There are so many wonderful places across Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky where you can have family photos taken. Brown County Indiana is absolutely beautiful this time of year, along with Hoosier National Forest. Across the Ohio, you'll find Audubon Park and Rough River Dam State Resort in Kentucky. A little bit to the southwest of Evansville, you'll find Shawnee National Forest in Illinois.

All wonderful places to have your family photos taken and of course, there is no shortage of truly talented photographers in the Tristate area either. So grab the kids, the dog, the matching scarves and anything else you might need to capture the perfect moment and start planning because it will not be long before the leaves are all gone and winter starts to set in.

According to the Foliage Report, we are seeing moderate color change in the leaves now but in the next couple of weeks we should really see an explosion of color as mother nature reminds us that everything changes and that we have to make room for the rebirth and renewal in spring.

