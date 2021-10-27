Fans Of Halloween Will Love The Haunted Flea Market In Illinois

In Illinois, the haunted flea market will be loved by fans of Halloween.

Halloween Has Grown

I am not sure exactly when it happened. My guess is over the last couple of years. Halloween has quickly become a major holiday. In my opinion, it has slid into the number two spot just behind Christmas.

It is so much more than just "Trick or Treating" nowadays. We pretty much celebrate the whole month of October. I am a big fan of Halloween, so I love it. There are so many more activities including things for the whole family to do.

Halloween Event Combines Many Elements

This event combines some really fun activities. It takes your standard Halloween event and holds it during a late-night flea market. Think about all the fun everyone could have.

According to the Haunted Halloween Flea Market Facebook page,

"Shop in costume! Just like the ALL NIGHT FLEA MARKET - but haunted with ghosts and goblins running around. Decorated with haunted decor - you'll be spooked for sure finding your treasures!"

The Wheaton Haunted Halloween Flea Market is Saturday, October 30th, from 3 pm to midnight at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. Costumes are encouraged. For more info, HERE.

Special Guests Include...

Ghostbuster Replica Car

Diehard Chicago Bears fan shows off his tailgating prized possessions

Deadgar Winter is the Rockin Horror Host with His Wife Storm Winter of Deadgar’s Dark Coffin Classics

Author Sue Rovens

Actress Claire Fluff Llewellyn

Artist Scott Beaderstadt

Illusionist Ron Fitzgerald

Filmmaker John Borowski

Pin-Up Artist Becca Whitaker

Animator Philo Barnhart

Author Charles D. Moisant

