Like nearly every other artist, regardless of genre, Dierks Bentley sat at home for over a year as the COVID pandemic brought everything to a grinding halt. Now that he's able to be back out on the road performing for his millions of fans again, he's decided to keep going a little longer by extending his current "Beers on Me" tour into the early part of 2022 with a whole new set of tour dates that includes a stop right here in Indiana.

The most recent mentor for Team Blake on NBC's The Voice, announced 21 new dates on Wednesday beginning with a show in London, Ontario, Canada on January 6th. After spending most of that month north of the border, Dierks will return to the states for the remaining run starting in the Pacific Northwest before cutting halfway across the country for a handful of shows in the Midwest. One of which is a stop less than two hours away from Evansville in Bloomington, Indiana.

Scheduled for Friday, March 4th, 2022, Dierks will play at the home of Indiana Basketball and one of the more iconic college basketball venues in the country, Assembly Hall (or as it's known these days, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall).

Special Guests

In addition to Dierks, the show will also feature special guests, Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson, both of which have enjoyed success recently with their latest singles, "Buy Dirt" (featuring Luke Bryan), and "Things a Man Oughta Know," respectively.

Ticket Info

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, November 5th at 10:00 AM Eastern / 9:00 AM Central through Ticketmaster.

If you can't make it to the Bloomington stop, Dierks also added a stop in Nashville a few days before at the Bridgestone Arena on February 25th. Tickets for that show also go on sale November 5th.

[Source: Dierks.com / Ticketmaster]

