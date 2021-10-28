The other day I was scrolling through my Facebook feed and I saw an absolutely hilarious post from my friend Eva Atkinson. It featured a random photo of the face of a rather odd-looking chicken and it said, "One minute you're young and fun, the next you're predicting the weather with your bad knee." Well, as I near my (please allow me to clear my throat, take about 753 deep breaths and conjure the strength and the will to type this) FIFTIETH birthday, I can absolutely relate to that mother-cluckin' chicken. LOL! I have noticed that my achy breaky joints know when a cold front or a storm's a comin'.

In fact, I experienced this sensation at home earlier this week. As you all know, Sunday night into Monday we had a significant cold front that moved through the tristate. Lo and behold, around Friday night into Saturday morning, the backs of my legs started to ache. See, this time last year, I pulled both hamstrings. I had just started to play tennis competitively again after a couple of years and my body was getting use to the wear and tear again. So, within a couple of weeks, I had popped both hammies. In fact, the rip in my left leg was so bad, my entire leg bruised in the back.

Well, apparently, those hamstrings have turned into freaking Wayne Hart and Ron Rhodes. They were sore Saturday morning, but were throbbing like a gigantic cosmic pulse on Sunday morning when we left to come to Florida for work. My thighs KNEW a cold front was on the way. Luckily, I was flying south away from the chill.

For the record, the entire time I was in Florida, I had no aches or pains at all. Those aches and pains are clearly the result of age and climate. GREAT!!

This isn't the first time I have experienced this phenomenon either. Back in 2003/2004, I suffered a pretty serious knee injury playing softball. My knee was in a support brace for months. Well, guess what??!!! Remember that gigantic winter storm that hit Owensboro that year just a couple of days before Christmas. My knee cap knew it was coming. As a matter of fact, I was shopping at Walmart with my friend Jennifer the day before it arrived. My knee was hurting so badly that I had to basically hold myself up with my shopping cart. (Yes, I hadn't started Christmas shopping and was burning through the Walmart at the last minute trying to round up some Christmas gifts). I remember turning to Jennifer at one point, when she noticed I was having some trouble moving, and saying, "It's going to snow like a (fill in the blank with a variety of colorful, yet descriptive expletives)." And, as you know from history, it snowed like those expletives.

This is happening to my friend Eva. It's happening to me. So, can you predict weather changes with your body parts too?

