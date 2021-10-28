Local Horror Film Shot In Kentucky and Indiana Co-Starred Local Radio Personality

This weekend is Halloween. Time to cozy up, and get the living daylights scared out of you.

I'm a huge fan of the horror movie genre. In college, I did a research paper at Indiana University about horror films through the years and how they are a reflection of the social norms of the time. I find the thought of what scares us and why very compelling and changing all the time. I got an A+ on the paper.

What really scares ME? The element of surprise, demons crawling in slow-fast motion on floors walls, and ceilings, and mind being stories of the many forms of evil. Like these, some of my favorites.

10 Horror Movies That Will Give Make You Think and Nightmares

Here are my top picks for scary movies that left a horrifying impression on my mind. And, I loved every minute. Now, I want to make sure you see them too. By the way, they are in no particular order.

1. Devil - 2010

Five strangers' day begins with an elevator ride in a Philadelphia office tower. But, what happens next is anything but ordinary. The elevator gets stuck, and the trapped passengers, who expected to be together just a few minutes, now face the revelation of their secrets and transgressions. - Google Overview

2. Hereditary - 2018

When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited. - Google Overview

3. The Ring - 2002

It sounds like just another urban legend -- a videotape filled with nightmarish images leads to a phone call foretelling the viewer's death in exactly seven days. - Google Overview

4. The Witch - 2015

In 1630 New England, panic and despair envelop a farmer, his wife, and their children when youngest son Samuel suddenly vanishes. Google Overview

5. Us - 2019

Accompanied by her husband, son, and daughter, Adelaide Wilson returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen. Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. Google Overview

6. Get Out - 2017

Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with her parents, Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined. Google Overview

7. The Invitation - 2016

While attending a dinner party at his former house, a man starts to believe that his ex-wife and her new husband have sinister plans for the guests. Google Overview

8. The Babadook - 2014

A single mother, plagued by the violent death of her husband, battles with her son's fear of a monster lurking in the house, but soon discovers a sinister presence all around her. Google Overview

9. Rosemary's Baby - 1968

A young couple trying for a baby move into an aging, ornate apartment building on Central Park West, but find themselves surrounded by peculiar neighbors. IMDB

10. The Others - 2001

Grace, the devoutly religious mother of Anne and Nicholas, moves her family to the English coast during World War II. She awaits word on her missing husband while protecting her children from a rare photosensitivity disease that causes the sun to harm them. Anne claims she sees ghosts, Grace initially thinks the new servants are playing tricks but chilling events and visions make her believe something supernatural has occurred. Google Overview

Now, for my movie, well movies. Way back before I was on the radio, I saw an audition call posted for an independent horror film being made in the Tristate. Since being in a real movie was on my bucket list, I jumped at the chance. It's not very often that a movie is filmed right here.

So, I auditioned and got a part of the psycho killer. I think the director might have sensed some of my quick-tempered personality and typecasted me. On stage, I usually played the villain too.

Leslie Morgan/Aspiring Films/YouTube

Overall, it was a very fun experience. The movie, Scorned, was shot right in Boonville, IN, Owensboro, KY, and Whitesville, KY. By the way, that is before I ever heard of Whitesville let alone live there. I thought I was being lured to the middle of nowhere for a real murder. LOL

Take a look! For the budget, and literally no special effects, not a bad attempt at a scary movie. Here is the music video that shows more actual movie footage. Plus, Top Dead Center is kick a$$.

I'm not a big fan of the hurry up and wait that it takes to make a movie, but we had a blast. Here is a behind-the-scenes video. You will see me in some of the movie footage, the voice telling the story, being interviewed off-camera, and I'm the female lead vocals on one of the songs.

The director also made a short film, shot In Princeton, IN, Flight Delay. My ex happens to be the star and I, of course, play an assassin. Typecast? I think so. My evil eye says it all.

