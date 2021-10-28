Victims of domestic violence in the Henderson area now have somewhere to go to get new clothes for themselves and their children as they get out of their abusive relationship and work toward starting a new life.

When victims of domestic and sexual violence make the decision to leave their abusers, it often happens at a moment's notice. They've reached their breaking point and take off with whatever they can gather and only the clothes they're wearing. Knowing the chances they can go back and collect whatever belongings they left behind is incredibly slim, they find themselves in need of essential items like clothing. For those individuals in the Henderson area, they can now get those items through The Chloe Randolph Organization.

The non-profit, dedicated to assisting domestic violence victims, announced the opening of "Chloe's Closet" on Wednesday. Located at the organization's office 324 1st Street in downtown Henderson, Chloe's Closet offers men's and women's clothing from sizes extra small to 3XL, along with personal hygiene, household and bedding items, all of which are donated by residents like you. The Closet also features infant, toddler, and preteen clothing as well as baby items, diapers, toys, and other items.

How to Donate

The organization is currently accepting gently used items of all shapes and sizes. They ask you to call the office in advance at 270-212-1910 to arrange a drop-off time. They do prefer that any sock or underwear donations be new and still in the package.

How You Can Receive Assistance

If you or someone you know recently left an abusive relationship and are in need of clothing for yourself or any children that may be involved, call the office at the number listed above to set up an appointment, or e-mail info@thechloerandolph.org with your information, plus the day and time you are requesting.

Considering the trauma associated with a domestic violence situation, appointments allow the organization to work one-on-one with the individual with no one else around. They say the appointments last between 30 and 45 minutes, and ask you to bring two forms of ID. A standard driver's license or another state-issued ID card along with a second ID or piece of mail that states your current address. Both are required to complete paperwork during the appointment.

Of course, the organization understands there may be emergency situations where making an appointment in advance isn't possible. In those instances, you're asked to call the number above and explain to them your situation.

Appointment Schedule

Tuesday, November 2 - 11:00-2:00

- 11:00-2:00 Wednesday, November 3 -1:00-4:00

-1:00-4:00 Saturday, November 6 - 10:30-12:00

- 10:30-12:00 Tuesday, November 9 - 11:00-2:00

- 11:00-2:00 Wednesday, November 10 - 1:00-4:00

- 1:00-4:00 Tuesday, November 16 - 11:00-2:00

- 11:00-2:00 Wednesday, November 17 - 1:00-4:00

- 1:00-4:00 Saturday, November 20 - 10:30-12:00

- 10:30-12:00 Tuesday, November 23 - 11:00-4:00

- 11:00-4:00 Wednesday, December 1 - 11:00-4:00

- 11:00-4:00 Friday, December 3 - 11-2:00

- 11-2:00 Tuesday, December 7 - 11:00-2:00

- 11:00-2:00 Wednesday, December 8 - 1:00-4:00

- 1:00-4:00 Tuesday, December 14 - 11:00-2:00

- 11:00-2:00 Wednesday, December 15 - 1:00-4:00

- 1:00-4:00 Saturday, December 18 - 9:30-12:00

- 9:30-12:00 Tuesday, December 21 - 11:00-2:00

- 11:00-2:00 Wednesday, December 22 - 11:00-4:00

After December 22nd, there will be no appointments until January 3rd, with the exception of emergency situations.

About The Chloe Randolph Organization

The Chloe Randolph Organization was founded by the parents of Henderson resident Chloe Randolph who was found dead in her apartment in March 2019. Her husband, Mohamud Abdikadir, was arrested and pleaded guilty to her murder on September 23rd, 2021.

Determined to not let Chloe simply become another statistic, her parents and close friends saw her tragic death as motivation to help others who find themselves in dangerous relationships. In October 2020, they opened The Chloe Randolph Organization Advocacy Center at 324 1st Street in downtown Henderson. The Center provides a safe space for victims of domestic violence to get the assistance they need to escape the dangerous situation they find themselves in. That help includes counseling, legal assistance, and more.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship and needs help, call the Advocacy Center at 270-212-1910. You can also reach them by e-mailing info@thechloerandolph.org, or through the Contact form on their website.

[Source: Chloe's Closet on Facebook]

