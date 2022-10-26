Kentucky Man Played Dead For Almost a Year to Get a Job on TV [WATCH]

One of my career dreams is to be on a TV show or in a movie. I don't even have to star in it, I can simply have a walk-on role and be happy. It would be a bucket list dream.

Around 16 years ago, I almost had my chance to go to Hollywood and be on TV. I had taken my daughter to Chicago to audition for a talent agent. He cast for movies and TV and his wife worked for Disney.

After the audition, he took us out for dinner and explained that he wanted my daughter to come to Hollywood and work with him AND audition to be a Disney kid.

After finding out that I was a theatre director and stage actor, he said he could get me auditions for shows like Law and Order and CSI. My dreams were about to come true, right? Nope.

My daughter decided she didn't want to be all over TV and in the movies. So, that meant it was the end of the road for me, too. Why did she have to be so level-headed and mature? LOL

If I had known all I had to do is play dead on TikTok to get a TV role, I might have gone in that direction instead.

Kentucky man played dead on TikTok to get a job

Apparently, a man from Kentucky wanted a job on CSI: Vegas so badly, he was willing to play dead for it. He played dead on TikTok for almost a year, 321 days straight.

Josh Nalley got the part. He got to play a corpse on the show after a producer watched him play dead on his TikTok videos.

He would play dead everywhere, even in public places.

Watch more of his corpse videos!

After producers saw what he was doing, they flew him out to Hollywood to audition for a part as a dead body for an upcoming episode. Make-up artists transformed him into a dead body, and he got the part.

See Josh playing a TV corpse on Episode 6 of "CSI: Vegas", on November 3rd.

