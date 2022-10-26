Halloween Costumes that Say You’re From Indiana, Without Saying You’re From Indiana

If you are all out of ideas for Halloween 2022, I invite you to take a scroll through these costumes that shout, 'Hey, I'm a Hoosier'!

Don Mattingly

Ok, the Donnie Baseball costume screams Evansville, Indiana if you are from here. Otherwise, people might think you're just dressed as a baseball player.

Unless you have your own mustache, you'll need one like this.

Dollar General Store

Honestly, you could just carry around a closed sign, and that might be enough for this costume. I can't tell you how many times the Dollar General Store near my house has been closed when it was supposed to be open. Now, there are plans to build new stores when Evansville clearly has enough of them.

all shirts.com / lib all shirts.com / lib loading...

AllShirts.com

Brain Sandwich

Now, here's a real winner, winner - BRAIN Sandwich dinner. Nothing is more Indiana than the staple from one of the world's largest street food festivals.

Traffic Cone

This simple shirt costume should be used to actually stop traffic. You could be a little extra and add which highway in Indiana you are.

Santa Claus

If anyone thinks that you got your holidays mixed up, kindly remind them that we have a little town that's a pretty big deal, named Santa Claus, Indiana.

Lilly King

This one should be pretty recognizable at any party you head out to. Feel free to wag your finger at anyone who challenges you.

Leslie Knope

Does anyone love the great state of Indiana more than the real-life fictional Leslie Knope? Um, then the answer is literally Nope!

Jeff Lyons and Jackwagon

This is a fun idea that you can get the kids in on. Of course, you can jump in and interrupt them (No bad language please) Making you the Jackwagon.

https://www.etsy.com/shop/TwoQuarters https://www.etsy.com/shop/TwoQuarters loading...

Read More: #JackWagon Harassing Legendary Indiana Meteorologist Jeff Lyons

The Fugitives

This is certainly an IYKYK kind of costume set. Perfect for a couple's party. If you happen to have extra friends, they can always be officers.

Crying Phil Smith

I've taken a couple of liberties with the Crying Phil costume. He's not wearing a karate uniform, but this makes it funnier. Grab a medal and some tears, or just laugh until you cry.

lib canva lib canva loading...

Last-Minute Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for 2022 From viral TikTok stars to unexpected celebrity costumes.

The Best Halloween Costume Ideas From 2022 TV Shows Need inspiration for your trick or treat ensemble? Here are some fun ideas from recent TV hits that will make you a stand out at a Halloween party.