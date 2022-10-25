Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection.

Haints in Music City

If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.

Ghostcitytours.com offers several different types of ghost tours throughout Nashville, all with a slightly different experience. Including an adults-only true-crime ghost tour.

Here is a list of known haunted locations in and around Nashville that have tours.

Two Rivers Mansion

Located at 3130 McGavock Pike, Nashville, is a historical mansion that is also well known for being haunted. During the construction of this antebellum home, approximately 100 Native American remains were unearthed on the property. It is also reported that two female apparitions haunt the halls of the mansion.

Two Rivers is on the National Register of Historic Places and has been featured on shows such as Travel Channels Haunted Live. 2022 Spirit Legends Tours are held throughout the year. This will include a historical and haunted tour of the manor home and the adjacent 1802 house where various paranormal occurrences will be discussed. You can also take a virtual tour here.

Nashville City Cemetery

Located in South Nashville, this cemetery is the oldest public burial site in the area and has been a permanent residence to the dead for more than two centuries. Some of whom call this cemetery their final resting place include casualties from the Battle of Nashville, city mayors, country music stars, and those who have fallen victim to various epidemics down through the years. Nashville City Cemetery recently celebrated a bicentennial on October 22nd in honor of its long history. Keep an eye on their Events page for lantern tours.

Adams, Tennessee

The Bell Witch is one of America's first stories about encounters with the supernatural, and on this farm is where it all began. The Bell Family moved to Robertson County Tennessee in 1804 when they purchased 320 acres of land along the Red River. The family knew peace here for nearly 13 years before the unexplainable occurrences started to torment the family. Weird things started happening on the Bell Farm summer of 1817, the witnessing of strange creatures roaming about on the land, followed up by uncharacteristic animal-like noises in the night. The Bell Witch is credited with the death of the family's patriarch some years later and claimed to have foretold her future return to the property.

The Bell Witch has made it to the big screen over the years including in the 2005 release of An American Haunting starring big names such as Sissy Spacek. You can also see the investigation of the Bell Witch Cave on popular paranormal investigating shows such as Ghost Adventures on Discovery+ and Travel Channel.

Tours are open to the public of the cave, and the homestead, and sometimes you can book a lantern tour which is a bit more spooky. All guests are required to sign a waiver before touring the property, tickets can be purchased at the farm and tours generally do not require any reservations. For information on tours and ticket prices please visit their tour page.

Homeplace of the now late great Loretta Lynn, it is no secret that her plantation home is haunted. The plantation was built in the 1800s and is rumored to be haunted by ghosts of the civil war, a young mother who lost a child, and a former landowner. After some research into the property by the Lynn family, the hauntings coincided with the history of the land quite well. It is said that 18 confederate soldiers are buried on the land surrounding the plantation home.

The plantation is open for tours most days of the week except for Mondays and Tuesdays. Hurricane Mills is more than just plantation grounds however, it also has museums dedicated to the Coal Miner's Daughter, Loretta's tour bus, and a gift shop. There are campgrounds there as well.

Shiloh National Military Park is perhaps the most haunted national park in the state. Which would make perfect sense as it was home to one of the bloodiest battles of the war. 23,000 Casualties took place here on the 5,000 acres that make up the national park. The cemetery has around 3,5000 soldiers interred, and with that many deaths, the ground here is undoubtedly holding on to some residual energy from the centuries-old conflict.

Previous park visitors are said to have reported hearing the faint tattoo of drums, musket fire, and the thunder of cannons on the grounds at Shiloh. A pond near the battlegrounds reportedly turns red on occasion, a memory of the blood-soaked grounds there that still contains. For information on tours, visit https://www.facebook.com/ShilohNMP or https://www.nps.gov/shil/index.htm.

Maybe while you're there, wandering about the hallowed grounds you'll come across a soldier in gray, asking where General Albert Sidney Johnston is.

Just outside of Chattanooga resides a pretty foreboding locale known as Hales Bar Dam. There are a lot of paranormal associations with Hales Bar Dam, you name it this place has it. From Native American curses to a tunnel collapsing, and a mysterious whirlpool. Their certainty is no shortage of creepy stories that visitors take away from the dam. Hales Bar used to be operated by the TVA until the 1960's when a decision had been made to replace the dam due to structural issues.

Travel Channel/Discovery+ shows such as Kindred Spirits as well as Ghost Adventures have once investigated here. You can watch those episodes now on Discovery+. For more details about how you can have your very own paranormal experience at the damn visit this website and book your tour!

