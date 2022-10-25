David Kelley is a graduate of Daviess County, class of 1989, who now lives in Muhlenberg County. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, and there was a benefit held to help offset medical expenses. Here's a look back at a fun day of fundraising.

David has been described as a hard-working man, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a cherished friend. He's a military veteran, a Masonic Brother, and loves this country. David is a graduate of Daviess County, class of 1989. He's originally from Thruston but has lived in Muhlenberg County for over 20 years. He was recently diagnosed with cancer and he needs our support. Recently there was a fundraiser held to raise money for the family. Here's a look back at that beautiful day.

DAVID KELLEY'S CANCER BATTLE



Right now David is in the fight of his life. He had the top part of his lung removed due to a PET scan showing signs of cancer on September 6th, 2022. They removed seven limp nodes that came back as cancer. The doctor said they believe they got it all, but he had a port put in to do radiation.

He still has 5 weeks of radiation left, and then 12 weeks of chemo. He needs 12 months of an immune boost as of right now, so he's going to be down for a while. His wife Kaye, sons David Lee, Christopher, William, and Michael, and his bonus son Johnny Benson is helping him through his journey. He's surrounded by many family and friends who are by his side for support.

BENEFIT RIDE FOR DAVID KELLEY

It was a beautiful day in Muhlenberg County on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. Bikes, cars, and trucks lined up at the Catfish Dock in Powderly to celebrate David. And, to raise money to help offset his rising medical bills. Because of the community's generosity, $5,000 was raised for the Kelley family. Contact Rae if you missed the fundraiser and you want to make a donation.

We'll continue to pray for David and his family as he navigates his cancer journey.

