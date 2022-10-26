Two Christmas classics will be getting their own 24-hour marathons on television this year.

While Halloween is just a few days away, we all know that Christmas is right around the corner. I mean if you go to Walmart, they already have Christmas decorations out for you to buy. Starting in November, you will see a lot more Christmas movies on television and streaming services. It doesn't matter who you are, there's a Christmas movie out there that you love. In fact, two of the more popular Christmas movies are getting quite the highlight on TV this year that you might be inclined to watch.

Christmas Movie 24-Hour Marathons

Since 1997, TBS and TNT have been airing "A Christmas Story" 24-hour marathons on Christmas Eve. It's become a tradition that families all over the country have on all day long. Side note, in 2022, we will be getting the highly anticipated follow-up movie to the holiday classic streaming on HBO Max, called "A Christmas Story Christmas". You can learn more about that by clicking here.

So, we all know about the "A Christmas Story" marathon. Now, we are about to get two other Christmas movie marathons this year with movies that are probably two of the most quoted Christmas movies of all time.

'Christmas Vacation,' 'Elf' to Get 24-hour TV Marathons in 2022

According to WHAS 11, TNT and TBS will be airing other holiday movies throughout November including "A Christmas Story," "The Polar Express," "Fred Claus," "Four Christmases," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and "The Wizard of Oz." The two networks will also be giving "Elf" and "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" each gets a 24-hour marathon this November.

Here's when you can expect them to air:

TBS will air "Elf" for 24 hours on Saturday, November 26th.

"National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" will have its 24-hour marathon on TNT on Sunday, November 27th.

You can take a look at the complete November holiday movie schedule on TBS and TNT by clicking here.

(H/T- WHAS 11)

