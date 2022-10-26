Not So Merry & Bright! Kentucky Couples Most Likely to Break Up at Christmas
The magic of holidays isn't so magical in Kentucky, based on a recent study from HerNorm.com. Breaking up or divorce is difficult any time of year but during the holidays make it more challenging.
Why do the holidays bring out the worst in some people? Is it all of the event planning, spending time with family, organizing the house, and shopping? Let's face it, the holidays, especially Christmas, can be stressful. It can affect even a strong couple.
Have you ever been left brokenhearted over the holidays? You're not alone according to this recent study.
WHEN ARE COUPLES MOST LIKELY TO BREAK UP?
A new study from HerNorm.com reveals the exact dates each state receives the most Google searches around ‘how to break up.' The data shows couples living in Iowa, Alaska, Florida, and Rhode Island are most likely to end relationships around Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, those in Utah and Arizona are most likely to ditch their partners just before Christmas (December 12th through the 18th).
Kentucky has peak Google search volumes around breakups from December 19th to the 25th, meaning most breakups are likely to happen during the peak holiday period. Is it the stress of the holidays or the looming new year? Maybe it's the desire for a fresh start, or you don't want to buy a gift for your significant other. It's not unusual to have stress in the relationship during the intense holiday season.
Using Google Trends data from 21/22, the experts at HerNorm.com analyzed the precise time period that searches for terms such as ‘how to break up’ were at their highest.
FULL DATA FOR EACH STATE
|State
|Month
|Date range with the highest search volume
|West Virginia
|January
|02 Jan- 08 Jan
|Louisiana
|January
|02 Jan- 08 Jan
|Connecticut
|January
|02 Jan- 08 Jan
|Pennsylvania
|January
|09 Jan - 15 Jan
|Indiana
|January
|09 Jan - 15 Jan
|Oklahoma
|January
|16 Jan - 22 Jan
|Ohio
|January
|16 Jan - 22 Jan
|North Carolina
|January
|16 Jan - 22 Jan
|Missouri
|January
|16 Jan - 22 Jan
|Maryland
|January
|23 Jan - 29 Jan
|Alabama
|January
|23 Jan - 29 Jan
|Hawaii
|February
|30 Jan - 05 Feb
|Colorado
|February
|30 Jan - 05 Feb
|South Dakota
|February
|06 Feb - 12 Feb
|Nevada
|February
|06 Feb - 12 Feb
|Michigan
|February
|06 Feb - 12 Feb
|Maine
|February
|13 Feb - 19 Feb
|Illinois
|February
|13 Feb - 19 Feb
|Washington
|March
|27 Feb - 05 Mar
|Texas
|March
|20 Mar - 26 Mar
|New York
|April
|03 Apr - 09 Apr
|Montana
|May
|01 May - 07 May
|South Carolina
|May
|08 May - 14 May
|Arkansas
|May
|08 May - 14 May
|North Dakota
|June
|05 Jun - 11 Jun
|Idaho
|June
|19 Jun - 25 Jun
|Mississippi
|June
|26 Jun - 02 Jul
|Delaware
|July
|03 Jul - 09 Jul
|Wisconsin
|August
|14 Aug - 20 Aug
|New Jersey
|August
|21 Aug - 28 Aug
|New Mexico
|August
|28 Aug - 03 Sept
|Tennessee
|September
|04 Sept - 10 Sept
|Georgia
|September
|04 Sept - 10 Sept
|Oregon
|October
|02 Oct - 08 Oct
|Kansas
|October
|02 Oct - 08 Oct
|Minnesota
|October
|16 Oct - 23 Oct
|Massachusetts
|October
|16 Oct - 23 Oct
|California
|October
|16 Oct - 23 Oct
|Nebraska
|October
|24 Oct - 30 Oct
|Wyoming
|November
|07 Nov - 13 Nov
|Iowa
|November
|07 Nov - 13 Nov
|Alaska
|November
|07 Nov - 13 Nov
|Florida
|November
|14 Nov - 20 Nov
|Rhode Island
|November
|21 Nov - 27 Nov
|New Hampshire
|November
|21 Nov - 27 Nov
|Vermont
|December
|05 Dec - 11 Dec
|Utah
|December
|12 Dec - 18 Dec
|Arizona
|December
|12 Dec - 18 Dec
|Kentucky
|December
|19 Dec - 25 Dec
|Virginia
|December
|26 Dec - 01 Jan
Here's to making it through the holidays in one piece. Just hang in there. It gets better..... usually!