The magic of holidays isn't so magical in Kentucky, based on a recent study from HerNorm.com. Breaking up or divorce is difficult any time of year but during the holidays make it more challenging.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Why do the holidays bring out the worst in some people? Is it all of the event planning, spending time with family, organizing the house, and shopping? Let's face it, the holidays, especially Christmas, can be stressful. It can affect even a strong couple.

Have you ever been left brokenhearted over the holidays? You're not alone according to this recent study.

Get our free mobile app

CANVA CANVA loading...

WHEN ARE COUPLES MOST LIKELY TO BREAK UP?

A new study from HerNorm.com reveals the exact dates each state receives the most Google searches around ‘how to break up.' The data shows couples living in Iowa, Alaska, Florida, and Rhode Island are most likely to end relationships around Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, those in Utah and Arizona are most likely to ditch their partners just before Christmas (December 12th through the 18th).

Kentucky has peak Google search volumes around breakups from December 19th to the 25th, meaning most breakups are likely to happen during the peak holiday period. Is it the stress of the holidays or the looming new year? Maybe it's the desire for a fresh start, or you don't want to buy a gift for your significant other. It's not unusual to have stress in the relationship during the intense holiday season.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Using Google Trends data from 21/22, the experts at HerNorm.com analyzed the precise time period that searches for terms such as ‘how to break up’ were at their highest.

FULL DATA FOR EACH STATE

State Month Date range with the highest search volume West Virginia January 02 Jan- 08 Jan Louisiana January 02 Jan- 08 Jan Connecticut January 02 Jan- 08 Jan Pennsylvania January 09 Jan - 15 Jan Indiana January 09 Jan - 15 Jan Oklahoma January 16 Jan - 22 Jan Ohio January 16 Jan - 22 Jan North Carolina January 16 Jan - 22 Jan Missouri January 16 Jan - 22 Jan Maryland January 23 Jan - 29 Jan Alabama January 23 Jan - 29 Jan Hawaii February 30 Jan - 05 Feb Colorado February 30 Jan - 05 Feb South Dakota February 06 Feb - 12 Feb Nevada February 06 Feb - 12 Feb Michigan February 06 Feb - 12 Feb Maine February 13 Feb - 19 Feb Illinois February 13 Feb - 19 Feb Washington March 27 Feb - 05 Mar Texas March 20 Mar - 26 Mar New York April 03 Apr - 09 Apr Montana May 01 May - 07 May South Carolina May 08 May - 14 May Arkansas May 08 May - 14 May North Dakota June 05 Jun - 11 Jun Idaho June 19 Jun - 25 Jun Mississippi June 26 Jun - 02 Jul Delaware July 03 Jul - 09 Jul Wisconsin August 14 Aug - 20 Aug New Jersey August 21 Aug - 28 Aug New Mexico August 28 Aug - 03 Sept Tennessee September 04 Sept - 10 Sept Georgia September 04 Sept - 10 Sept Oregon October 02 Oct - 08 Oct Kansas October 02 Oct - 08 Oct Minnesota October 16 Oct - 23 Oct Massachusetts October 16 Oct - 23 Oct California October 16 Oct - 23 Oct Nebraska October 24 Oct - 30 Oct Wyoming November 07 Nov - 13 Nov Iowa November 07 Nov - 13 Nov Alaska November 07 Nov - 13 Nov Florida November 14 Nov - 20 Nov Rhode Island November 21 Nov - 27 Nov New Hampshire November 21 Nov - 27 Nov Vermont December 05 Dec - 11 Dec Utah December 12 Dec - 18 Dec Arizona December 12 Dec - 18 Dec Kentucky December 19 Dec - 25 Dec Virginia December 26 Dec - 01 Jan

Here's to making it through the holidays in one piece. Just hang in there. It gets better..... usually!