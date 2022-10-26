2022 Halloween Weather Conditions in the Evansville Area

Before you and the kiddos head out to trick or treat in the Evansville area, here's what you might expect when it comes to the weather on Halloween.

As you know Halloween is coming up on Monday, October 31st. Hopefully, by now you have your costumes purchased, or at the very least, have an idea about what everyone will be dressing up as. The kiddos are probably all kinds of excited to be walking around the neighborhoods to go door to door to collect candy. Of course, the only thing that might stop them would be Mother Nature. When it comes to their costumes, will they be a little too cold? Will they need to carry an umbrella? Or will everything weather-wise be perfect for trick or treating? Let's find out!

What Will the Weather be Like on Halloween in the Evansville Area?

The last thing anyone wants to have happen while they are trick or treating is being caught in a downpour. We have recently gotten some much needed rainfall here in the Evansville area. More rain is expected throughout the weekend, in case you were going to be doing any early trick or treating. According to the National Weather Service, we do have a slight chance of showers during the day on Monday, October 31st. However, that rain should clear out by the evening. This is the National Weather Service's detailed forecast for October 31st, 2022 as of October 26th:

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Now, we know that Mother Nature can never make up her mind and has a history of changing up the forecast at the drop of a dime here in the Evansville area. Just to be safe, I checked the forecast on The Weather Channel too, to see if they were seeing anything differently:

Monday (Day): Rain showers in the morning becoming more intermittent in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday (Night): Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.

Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist, Wayne Hart says he is hopeful for a dry Halloween in a recent Twitter post:

So aside from a few disputes about what the high and low temperatures will be for Monday, it appears that (for now) we should have a nice evening for trick or treating here in the Evansville area. You still might want to pack along a jacket or layer up if you plan on trick or treating at night and you aren't a fan of the cold, just to be safe.

