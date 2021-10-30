Midwest Man Gets Amazing Sign That Deceased Wife Is With Him On Hiking Trail

Over five years ago, we lost my mom to ovarian cancer. Although time has healed our feelings of sadness and extreme loss, my dad remains lost.

When we visit him in the house he built for us over 50 years ago, it's so hard to see him there by himself. We wish we could help him feel better, and maybe start another chapter in his life, but he won't leave the house. He says that he feels her with him all through the house.

I can't imagine what is like to lose a spouse or partner. After sharing your life with them, to know to be on your own is heartbreaking to think about. That is one of the reasons, between my husband and I, that I am the first to go. I'm not sure I could ever live without him by my side.

When you think about it, I'm sure everyone who loves someone enough to make a lifelong commitment to them feels the same way as I do. Unless faced with the unthinkable, you don't know what you would do or how you would do it.

I came across a couple of posts in a Proof of Life After Death Facebook group that I belong to. The post was made by a man named, Blake, that had lost his beloved wife, Michele, to cancer. His words of love and loss moved me. He is working through the loss of his wife every day. Some days are easier than others. But, one day, while hiking in a place he and his wife had been to a couple of times before, he saw a sign. A sign that she was with him and always would be.

Here is the story of what he saw on a tree that made gave him peace and filled his heart with love. A love, that even in death, will never die.

As I was walking the trail I remembered that we had done this trail only twice because it was so long and it involved so many steps. So at the largest set of steps—there were about 200 steps down, I stopped to take a picture looking up towards the steps that I had just come down. I had been crying while I was walking and asking for a sign and then remembering how it had been about 15 years since we did the steps because the neuropathy from the chemo had affected her walk. I was crying my eyes out and getting ready to walk away from the base of the stairs and I look to my right and what do I see? A tree with her initials carved in it, MG.

Blake Oglesby/Facebook

How many things had to happen for me to end up on the trail and to see that very tree when I asked for a sign? It made me feel like she was right there beside me.

When I look at the photo, I see so much love all over the bark of the tree. If you look to the right of the initials you will see a butterfly or an angel. So beautiful.

Thank you to Blake for allowing me to share this story with you, He shared their entire love story with me and I felt honored to read it. Their love was a love that was true, good, and powerful, just the way real love should be.

Hopefully, if you are struggling with the loss of a loved one, it will bring you some peace as it did for me.

