Now that Halloween is over, it's time to shift our focus to the holiday season (although some stores have had their holiday stuff out for weeks). That means Thanksgiving turkeys, and of course, all things Christmas. In Santa Claus, Indiana, where it's basically Christmas all year long, that means showcasing a couple of the animals responsible for getting Santa around the world on Christmas Eve to deliver toys to all the good boys and girls.

For the fifth year in a row, Santa's Toys, the toy store in the Kringle's Place Shopping Center, will host real-life reindeer outside the store on Saturday, November 27th and Sunday, November 28th (Thanksgiving Weekend) from 11:30 AM until 4:00 PM both days. The reindeer will be kept outside the store in a pin, and you and the family will be able to reach through the bars to pet them and see them up close.

Get our free mobile app

The event is free to attend however, due to expected high demand, tickets are required to help control the number of people interacting with the reindeer at any given time. You can get your tickets through the Santa's Toys website. Again, there is no charge, and you will need to select a time you want to go. Time slots start at 11:30 and are listed in 15-minute increments. Saturday tickets are available here, while Sunday tickets are available here.

Once you wrap up your visit with Santa's reindeer, stick around and check out a few other things the town of Santa Claus has to offer.

9 Fun Things to Do in Santa Claus, Indiana From shopping to horseback riding, to ziplining, or just relaxing outdoors with a glass of wine in your hand. There's more to enjoy in the town of Santa Claus, Indiana outside of a trip to Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.

For more things to do, visit the Santa Claus, Indiana Visitors Bureau website

And don't forget Lincoln State Park right down the road. There's quite a bit to do there as well.

Check Out All You Can Do at Lincoln State Park Looking for a place to staycation in the tri-state? Why not rent a cabin at Lincoln State Park?

[Source: Santa's Toys]

There's A Farm In Kentucky Where You Can Hug And Play With Fluffy Cows Just a short drive from Evansville is a farm where you can hug and play with fluffy cows, and they are adorable.