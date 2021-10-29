Southern Indiana Toy Store Hosting Real, Live Reindeer in November
Now that Halloween is over, it's time to shift our focus to the holiday season (although some stores have had their holiday stuff out for weeks). That means Thanksgiving turkeys, and of course, all things Christmas. In Santa Claus, Indiana, where it's basically Christmas all year long, that means showcasing a couple of the animals responsible for getting Santa around the world on Christmas Eve to deliver toys to all the good boys and girls.
For the fifth year in a row, Santa's Toys, the toy store in the Kringle's Place Shopping Center, will host real-life reindeer outside the store on Saturday, November 27th and Sunday, November 28th (Thanksgiving Weekend) from 11:30 AM until 4:00 PM both days. The reindeer will be kept outside the store in a pin, and you and the family will be able to reach through the bars to pet them and see them up close.
The event is free to attend however, due to expected high demand, tickets are required to help control the number of people interacting with the reindeer at any given time. You can get your tickets through the Santa's Toys website. Again, there is no charge, and you will need to select a time you want to go. Time slots start at 11:30 and are listed in 15-minute increments. Saturday tickets are available here, while Sunday tickets are available here.
Once you wrap up your visit with Santa's reindeer, stick around and check out a few other things the town of Santa Claus has to offer.
And don't forget Lincoln State Park right down the road. There's quite a bit to do there as well.
[Source: Santa's Toys]