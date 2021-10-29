SCAM ALERT: New Text Scam Starts With A Seemingly Innocent Question – Don’t Fall For It

Yesterday, something very strange happened to me. I got an unusual text. A text that appeared as if someone had sent me a text that was meant for someone else. Here are the screenshots of the texts.

After I told the story on the air, we got this message on Facebook.

Mornin Q Crew, I don’t have an answer to the question but thought I’d let Leslie (& hubby) know that that message about a random guy thing is probably a scam. I’ve gotten it twice. Is this the female’s picture you got too?

The message had this screenshot attached.

More messages of similar texts came fast and furious after I talked about the story.

Obviously, These Are Total Catfishing Scams

The scammer is hoping that someone on the other end of the text, a man it appears, will respond and continue the conversation. They think the photo of the young cute blond will clinch the deal for a fruitful conversation. It's so obvious.

Signs You Are Being Catfished

You've searched their name on the internet but they don't seem to exist. Or they do, but the photos don't match the photos on their dating profile. They're asking for money early into your relationship. They might be saying it's to come and visit you. They're telling you they love you, but you've only been talking for a couple of days or weeks. They're avoiding face-to-face contact, either meeting up or video chats. They're just a little bit too perfect. Their stories sometimes conflict with each other or don't quite add up.

[ageuk.org]

