Old National Events Plaza Offers Free Rentals for Evansville Area Non-Profit Fundraising Events

The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners and the Old National Events Plaza made a major announcement that is music to the ears of all non-profit organizations in the Evansville area. The Old National Events Plaza (ONEP) will waive the rental fee of their facilities for non-profit organizations planning a fundraising event.

Rent Relief Details

This program applies to 501(c)(3) charitable organizations located in Vanderburgh County. The Old National Events Plaza (which is owned by the county) will waive the room rental fees for catered fundraising events. The offer is in effect now and is good through the end of 2022.

The goal of this program is to encourage local non-profit organizations to resume in-person fundraising events and hopefully recoup some of the money they have missed out on over the past two years.

Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave says, “This assistance may help mark the return of an annual awards luncheon or fundraising gala that hasn’t been held since 2019. It also provides an opportunity for Old National Events Plaza to attract more activity in order to meet its community service and occupancy goals.”

What's the Next Step?

Non-profit organizations that would like to take advantage of this generous offer need to submit a waiver request for their event. They should contact the Old National Events Plaza Sales Department to inquire about space and date availability. The necessary forms can be requested from the Old National Events Plaza by calling 812-435-5770 or from the County Commissioners’ office at 812-435-5241.

Get our free mobile app

The ONEP is home to a 2,500-seat theatre (Aiken Theatre), plus 38,000 square feet of column-free exhibit space, a 14,000 square foot ballroom, and 12,000 square feet of meeting space.

25 Hidden Evansville Secrets That May Blow Your Mind An Evansville resident recently posted a question in the "I Grew Up in Evansville, Indiana" Facebook group asking other members to share any hidden or little-known facts about our city not many residents would know. The answers were wide-ranging, covering everything from our manufacturing history to our place in Civil War, to a couple of popular landmarks still standing today that were the first in the entire state of Indiana. No matter how long you've lived here, chances are there will be a few things on this list you didn't know about the city we call home.

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.