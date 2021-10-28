"They don't build 'em like they used to" is a popular saying for just about anything from appliances to cars, and even homes. Most of the time people say it because those things and others don't seem to last quite as long as they used to. Mass production has led to manufacturers using cheaper materials to cut down on costs and keep up with increased demand. I think the saying could also be applied to the appearance of those items. Take automobiles, for example. The hard angles of cars and trucks from the '30s, '40s, and '50s evolved into the more aerodynamic curved or rounded edges of today's vehicles in an effort to improve gas mileage. The same applies to houses. Drive through any subdivision, and the homes are nearly identical in their construction with different siding or brick options being the only things that separate one from the other. Like automobiles, these "cookie-cutter" homes give builders, and subdivision land owners, the opportunity to mass-produce houses quickly so they can get them on the market and get a return on their investment.

Maybe it's the lack of uniqueness in today's houses that makes historic homes appealing to some. Maybe those who like the look of historic homes view them as individual works of art with their intricate designs and craftsmanship. Maybe it's an appreciation of their history or some combination of the three. Whatever it is, there is a market for those homes, and there are several right here in Indiana looking for new owners.

LOOK: 10 Historic Landmark Homes for Sale in Indiana All of the homes on this list were built between the late 1800s to early 1900s. Some have undergone renovations to bring them up to today's building safety codes while still retaining their historic look while others are in need of some T.L.C. (desperately in a few cases). You can find out more about each of these homes as well as others for sale not listed here at indianalandmarks.org

[Source: Indiana Landmarks]

