The building located at 415 Main Street has been a part of downtown Evansville for over 150 years. The previous business, a restaurant called Arazu on Main, closed its doors back in May of this year. The owners made the difficult decision so they could focus more attention on their other restaurants located in Newburgh (Café Arazu and Ben & Penny’s Ice Cream Shop). So, what's next for this beautiful, historic building? According to the Evansville 411 News Facebook page, it will most likely be another restaurant.

Get our free mobile app

The Tudela family purchased the building earlier this year and, according to a recent Evansville 411 News post, they are considering turning the building into a steak and seafood restaurant called Downtown Abbey. The Tudela family already owns COMFORT by the Cross-Eyed Cricket, the Cross-Eyed Family Restaurant, and The Collective.

The History of 415 Main Street

The building at 415 Main Street was built back in 1870, and was first known as the Barrett's Britz Building - it was originally used as a tannery and leather dealer.

Fast forward to 1984 when the Britz Building was added to the National Register of Historic Places. How cool is that?!

In the mid-1990s, the building was purchased by an Evansville couple and was turned into the Jungle Mornings Coffee Co. It would later become The Jungle Restaurant and would stay that way until 2015.

The Jungle Restaurant closed in 2015 and the building was purchased by the people who opened the aforementioned Arazu on Main restaurant.

Now we're all caught up, and we'll just have to wait and see what gets written on the next page of this building's long history.

10 Restaurants That Need to Come to Evansville Here's 10 restaurants I think we need in the Evansville area.

Top Evansville Restaurants According to Yelp Here's the Evansville restaurants that were rated highly on Yelp.