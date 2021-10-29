The Handcuffed Hunnies Raising Money With Rummage For Puzzle Pieces

The Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle is just a few short months away and teams are busy preparing routines and raising money for this amazing organization.

The Handcuffed Hunnies which are the wives of the Owensboro Police Officers from OPD went head to head with the Hose Handlers (wives of the Owensboro Fire Department) and gave us the closest victory in history. The Hose Handlers came out on top but the Handcuff Hunnies will be back and ready to claim their match title. They would also love to raise lots of money to help Puzzle Pieces here in Owensboro.

This week they are taking the title of my Bargain of the Week. They will be hosting a rummage sale and all proceeds will go to the clients of Puzzle Pieces.

The rummage sale is going to be Saturday from 8-12 inside the FOP Lodge. 842 Ridgeway St. It is located across from Owensboro Christian Church. We will have lots of clothes (newborn-adult sizes), lots of home decor, bedding, toys, kitchen table and chairs, desks, Christmas decor, fall decor, sheet sets, blankets, comforters, and lots of everything else! We also will be doing a gun raffle and will have tickets available to purchase at the Rummage sale. One of the biggest reasons why we love Puzzle Pieces is because of our good friend Maddie! Maddie is a client at Puzzle Pieces and is also the daughter of Officer Donald Hayes and his wife Shauna. Puzzle Pieces has made a huge impact on our community with the services that they provide. Amanda Owen has blown me away with how far she has brought Puzzle Pieces! Our team: Returning dancers: Jennie Boggess, Jenny Burns, Abby Burns (daughter of OPD officer), Emily Johnston, Raina Fauste, Shauna Hayes, Lori Griffith, Hannah White, Stacy Sutter, Tiffany Wimsatt, Newbies: Payton Burns (daughter of OPD officer), Stacey Davis, Lydea Dickens, Elizabeth Chenoweth, Katie Patton, Kelly Schlachter Connor.

All the Puzzle Pieces teams are working diligently to raise funding for the mission and we think it is awesome.

Here are the rest of the teams competing;

Mom Squad taking on the High Heel Heroes

"Cart Crashers" from Owensboro Community and Technical College and "Code Red," which features students from the University of Louisville Nursing School.

"SPEEDY DELIVERY" battle, which pits team members from the United States Post Office against a team from UPS.

"SCHOOL" battle will invite, for the first time ever, a school from outside the city/county limits. A team from South Hancock Elementary will roll into town ready to take on Daviess County Middle School.

Of course, there will be plenty of surprises since this is the 5th anniversary of the event. We can't wait to see what all the teams are gonna do.

