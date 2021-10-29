Although they are included in the name, Hard Hats and High Heels are NOT required attire at the Habitat for Humanity of Evansville annual gala. Hard hats and high heels are really just symbols - for the work Habitat does around our community, and for dressing snazzy every once in a while for a great cause - and Habitat for Humanity is without a doubt a great cause.

Hard Hats and High Heels Details

The fundraising gala is coming up on Thursday, November 4th at Tropicana Evansville (now Bally's Evansville) on the Evansville riverfront. Doors will open at 5:30 pm and the event will begin at 6 pm. The event will include a delicious dinner, live music, and a live and silent auction. There are some amazing items up for auction too...

An 'Evening of Elegance' at the Diamond Galleria

A bourbon package valued at over $4000!

A 'Golf Around the Tri-State' package

A 'Wheelbarrow of Fun' filled with a variety of adult beverages

In addition, guests will get to learn more about what Habitat is doing for our community - that includes hearing it firsthand from a current Habitat homeowner. Oh yeah, I can't forget to mention that our buddies Gretchen Ross and Ron Rhodes from Eyewitness News will be your hosts for the evening.

Tickets for Hard Hats and High Heels are just $50 each and they can be purchased online right now, or you can get them at the door the night of the event.

What Does Habitat for Humanity Do?

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville builds houses in partnership with people in need and then sells the houses to homeowner partners. Homeowners are selected based on their need for housing, ability to repay a zero-percent APR mortgage, and willingness to partner with Habitat. Because of Habitat’s no-profit loans, the homes are built on volunteer labor, and mortgage payments are affordable for low-income partners.

